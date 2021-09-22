Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $4.64 Million Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,422 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KLAQU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 250,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,267. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.