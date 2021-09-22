Berman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

