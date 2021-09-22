Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,070 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LWACU remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.