Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $87,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $6,078,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,961. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

