AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,817,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.