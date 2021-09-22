Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. 962,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,703,535. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

