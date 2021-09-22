Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.03. 89,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

