Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $904,182,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.02. 932,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average of $332.68. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $969.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.