Taylor Wealth Management Partners Cuts Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $63.93. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,375. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

