Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys Shares of 85,621 Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.30% of Vyant Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Hansen bought 20,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,406 shares of company stock valued at $102,218 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VYNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

