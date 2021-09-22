Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Asana posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,130. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,025,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,183,885 shares in the company, valued at $199,502,234.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 993,915 shares of company stock worth $79,914,800 and sold 101,032 shares worth $7,236,018. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

