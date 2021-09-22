Analysts Set Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) PT at $3.63

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

