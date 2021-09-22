SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.51. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.