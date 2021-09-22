NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

