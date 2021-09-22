Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$35.20

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.23. 691,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,815. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

