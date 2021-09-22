Bank of The West Sells 550 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.