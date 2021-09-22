Kalos Management Inc. Sells 18,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

