Alerus Financial NA Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $464.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.01 and its 200-day moving average is $437.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.21 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

