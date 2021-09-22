People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.