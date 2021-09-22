C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

