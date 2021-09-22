People s United Financial Inc. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.