Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,830,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,389,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

