People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

