Critical Comparison: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abliva AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.58 -$3.99 billion $2.45 3.59 Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 1,179.82 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -23.98% 23.88% 5.28% Abliva AB (publ) N/A -47.81% -43.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Abliva AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.79%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Abliva AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB engages in the research and development of pharmaceuticals that protect mitochondria from death post acute traumatic injury. Its projects include KL1333 AND NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.