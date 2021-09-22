Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

ESTC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

