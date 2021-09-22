Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 1,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.08. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

