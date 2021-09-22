CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Reaches $588,675.58

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $588,675.58 and approximately $8,258.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00045440 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

