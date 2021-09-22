iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 41,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

