Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Shares of 24,750 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

