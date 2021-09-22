Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Monro worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRO. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNRO stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.