Otter Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. IES makes up about 1.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in IES by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IES by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

IESC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,221. The company has a market cap of $900.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.