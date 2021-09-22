Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $8.42 Million in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,358. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

