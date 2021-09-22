Otter Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 0.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

CBOE traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.73.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

