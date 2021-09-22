Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2021 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/13/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/3/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

8/31/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/19/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

8/12/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/3/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL)Remaining Bullish Despite Management’s Warning of Weak Q4” and dated July 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

7/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $146.17 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Apple’s ability to attract small developers has been a key catalyst. Moreover, Apple devices continue to gain traction among enterprises. Apple’s focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 993,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,563,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

