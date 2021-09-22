LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $3,924,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 19,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,334. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.