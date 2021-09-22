Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 20.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 92,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.