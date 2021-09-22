DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

