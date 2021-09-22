NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NantHealth by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.64. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

