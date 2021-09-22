Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,338. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

