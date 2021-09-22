The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Hershey by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.52. 1,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,548. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

