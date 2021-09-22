Alerus Financial NA Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.35. 14,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

