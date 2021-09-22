Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $90.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,800. Cognex has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.