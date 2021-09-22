Analysts Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $13.86

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

CYH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

