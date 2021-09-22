Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.