Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of ISR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,360. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Get Isoray alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.