Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $2.69 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $362.51 or 0.00854116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $903.74 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00168010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00110008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.57 or 0.06871774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.06 or 1.00210479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.51 or 0.00771644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,411,460 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.