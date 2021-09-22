Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Cap of $859.76 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $74.45 or 0.00175419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $859.76 million and $62.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00275613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00127871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,547,756 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.