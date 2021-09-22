Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $285.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.31. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.