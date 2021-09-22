nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,675. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

