Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,637 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

